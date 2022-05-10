London's Heathrow ups 2022 passenger forecast to 53 million

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow increased its passenger 2022 forecast by 16% to nearly 53 million on Tuesday, after it said 5 million people travelled through the airport in April, driven by outbound holidaymakers.

