London's Heathrow records lowest annual passenger numbers since 1972

Paul Sandle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London's Heathrow said passenger numbers fell to 19.4 million last year, the lowest since 1972, as it was hit by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Britain's biggest airport, which recorded a pretax loss of 1.79 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) for 2021, said on Wednesday that passenger numbers were currently 23% behind forecast but it expected a strong summer for outbound tourism.

