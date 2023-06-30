London's Heathrow appoints Danish airport boss Thomas Woldbye as CEO

Adds details from Copenhagen Airports' statement in paragraph 2, comment from Heathrow in paragraph 3

June 30 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow Airport on Friday said that Thomas Woldbye, currently the boss of Copenhagen Airport, will be appointed as chief executive.

Woldbye will step down as CEO of Copenhagen Airports by Sept. 30 after 12 years in the role, the Danish airport said in a statement.

"His track record in successfully running a major airport and working closely with stakeholders to secure consensus and deliver positive results stood out in the selection process," Heathrow Chairman Paul Deighton said in a statement.

Woldbye will replace John Holland-Kaye, who will step down later this year.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

