News & Insights

Oil

London's Heathrow appoints Danish airport boss Thomas Woldbye as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

June 30, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details from Copenhagen Airports' statement in paragraph 2, comment from Heathrow in paragraph 3

June 30 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow Airport on Friday said that Thomas Woldbye, currently the boss of Copenhagen Airport, will be appointed as chief executive.

Woldbye will step down as CEO of Copenhagen Airports by Sept. 30 after 12 years in the role, the Danish airport said in a statement.

"His track record in successfully running a major airport and working closely with stakeholders to secure consensus and deliver positive results stood out in the selection process," Heathrow Chairman Paul Deighton said in a statement.

Woldbye will replace John Holland-Kaye, who will step down later this year.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.