London's Gatwick cancels flights on staff absence

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's second-biggest airport Gatwick said on Tuesday it had cancelled 26 EasyJet EZJ.L flights in and out of the airport due to staff absence at its control tower.

"Restrictions were put on the number of flights that can arrive into Gatwick due to late notice staff absence in the airport's control tower," a Gatwick spokesperson said.

