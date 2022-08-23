Oil

London's Gatwick airport upgrades 2022 passenger forecast

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Britain's second biggest airport Gatwick said on Tuesday it expects 32.8 million passengers in 2022 but warned inflationary pressures on costs and demand during the winter season may impact the forecast.

"We still have some considerable way to go, but strong demand has fast-tracked Gatwick's recovery from the pandemic," said Chief Executive Officer Stewart Wingate.

Gatwick said the "unprecedented growth" in traffic led to short-term operational issues in June, and added its action to limit the airport's capacity in the school holiday period of July and August ensured reliable flight timetables over the summer months.

The group said it does not intend to extend the capacity declaration beyond the end of August.

Gatwick said passenger demand was at 74.3% of pre-pandemic levels for the second quarter after the removal of all UK travel restrictions.

The group said it returned to profitability in the first half as it reported a core profit 148.3 million pounds for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 50.2 million pounds last year.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

