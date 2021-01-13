London's FTSE 100 gains as stronger energy shares outweigh virus risks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Jan 13 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday as energy stocks tracked strong gains in crude prices, while investors remained cautious about rising COVID-19 cases and lockdowns in Europe.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE rose 0.1%, with energy stocks .FTNMX0530 being one of the biggest gainers after oil prices jumped more than 1%. O/R

British bookmaker William Hill WMH.L, which is set to be taken over by U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment CZR.O, gained 0.2% even as it posted a drop in annual revenue on a hit from COVID-19 lockdowns and sports events cancellations.

Global recruiter PageGroup PAGE.L fell 1.7% after it posted a 20% drop in fourth-quarter gross profit due to a coronavirus-led hiring slump, but said Mainland China and Japanese markets grew in December.

Homebuilder Persimmon PSN.L slid 1.6% after it posted a 9% fall in 2020 revenue and flagged risks to its construction sites from the fast-spreading new variant of COVID-19 which has spurred calls for an even tighter UK lockdown. L4N2JO1QD

