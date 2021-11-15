London's FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners overshadow Shell cheer

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 flat

Nov 15 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was flat on Monday, as gains in oil major Royal Dutch Shell on plans to ditch its dual share structure were offset by subdued miners hit by global moves to reduce coal use and a big drop in China's steel production.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was unchanged at 0817 GMT, with miners Anglo American AAL.L, Glencore GLEN.L and BHP Group BHPB.L down between 0.7% and 1.2%, after U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming.

Data also showed crude steel output in China, the world's top producer of the metal, fell for the fifth straight month in October amid curbs.

On the bright side, Shell RDSa.L gained 1.8% after the energy giant said it will scrap its dual share system in favour of a single class of shares to boost shareholder payouts and simplify its structure.

BT Group BT.L gained 1.8% after Reuters reported citing sources that telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi is looking to increase his stake in the British company, betting its fibre-optic rollout will boost value.

Cineworld CINE.L jumped 5.6% after reporting an improvement in October box office revenue as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

