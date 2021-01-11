London's FTSE 100 falls on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation surges

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as a jump in coronavirus cases across Europe stoked worries about its near-term economic impact, while Signature Aviation surged on reaching an agreement for a takeover deal with Global Infrastructure Partners.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE dipped 0.1%, with mining .FTNMX1770 and healthcare stocks .FTNMX4530 leading the declines.

Britain's chief medical adviser warned that the next few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the worst as the new, highly-infectious variants of the virus rampage across the country.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million, as nations continue to scramble to procure vaccines and extend or reinstate lockdowns to fight new virus variants.

The mid-cap index .FTMC rose 0.1%

British airline easyJet EZJ.L jumped 1.2% after it boosted its liquidity through a new five-year loan facility of $1.87 billion, backed by a partial guarantee from Britain.

Signature Aviation SIGSI.L jumped 6% after Global Infrastructure Partners, the co-owner of London's Gatwick Airport, said that it reached an agreement to buy the company for about $4.63 billion, trumping an approach from Blackstone Group BX.N.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.