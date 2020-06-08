London's FTSE 100 falls as AstraZeneca drops on megamerger report

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 8 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index fell on Monday as heavyweight AstraZeneca slipped after a report that it approached Gilead Sciences for a merger, while fears of a slower economic recovery on worries about surging corporate debt also dented sentiment.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE slipped 0.3% and AstraZeneca AZN.L shed 3%. Bloomberg News reported on Sunday about the British firm's approach for a possible megamerger with its U.S. rival GILD.O to form one of the world's largest drug companies.

British healthcare stocks .FTNMX4530 lagged the broader market on Monday. Oil and gas stocks .FTNMX0530 jumped 2.6%, supported by higher crude prices. O/R

The blue-chip index is now about 16% away record highs hit in January on a gradual reopening of the UK economy and improving economic indicators.

But an industry body, TheCityUK, has said about a third of the debt being taken on by British firms under the government's emergency COVID-19 lending plans could be unsustainable, raising the need for fresh capital from new investors.

"The lobby group warned that up to 36 billion pounds ($45.67 billion) of recent government-backed loan initiatives risk turning toxic. It's not an easy economic recovery to manage, even assuming no second wave," said Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond James.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was up 0.3%, with home improvement group Kingfisher KGF.L rising 2.8% after RBC Capital Markets raised its rating on the company's stock to "outperform".

Plus500 Ltd PLUSP.L slid 8% after the online trading platform said its quarterly revenue took a hit from client trading wins.

Oxford Biomedica OXB.L climbed 6% after the gene and cell therapy firm said it signed a new manufacturing agreement to help it scale up production of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine to cater to demand in the United Kingdom and Europe.

($1 = 0.7882 pounds)

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Uttaresh.V)

