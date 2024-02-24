LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) Price Target Increased by 6.46% to 206.32

The average one-year price target for LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) has been revised to 206.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 193.80 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 160.59 to a high of 252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.51% from the latest reported closing price of 188.40 / share.

LondonMetric Property Maintains 5.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in LondonMetric Property. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMP is 0.32%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 2,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 610K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 17.25% over the last quarter.

AGREX - INVESCO Global Real Estate Fund holds 577K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 0.61% over the last quarter.

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS (INVESCO VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS) - INVESCO V.I. Global Real Estate Fund Series I holds 372K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 20.63% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 257K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 3.25% over the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 151K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

