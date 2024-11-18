LondonMetric Property Boosts Portfolio with Strategic Moves

LondonMetric Property (GB:LMP) has released an update.

LondonMetric Property has strategically sold 24 non-core properties for £57.9 million, achieving a 6% profit over book values, as part of its capital recycling initiative. The company also acquired a retail park in Basildon for £10 million, which promises enhanced value through upcoming rent reviews. These moves align with LondonMetric’s focus on sectors offering better income reliability and growth potential.

