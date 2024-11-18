News & Insights

Stocks

LondonMetric Property Boosts Portfolio with Strategic Moves

November 18, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LondonMetric Property (GB:LMP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LondonMetric Property has strategically sold 24 non-core properties for £57.9 million, achieving a 6% profit over book values, as part of its capital recycling initiative. The company also acquired a retail park in Basildon for £10 million, which promises enhanced value through upcoming rent reviews. These moves align with LondonMetric’s focus on sectors offering better income reliability and growth potential.

For further insights into GB:LMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNSPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.