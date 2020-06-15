London stocks tumble on fears of second virus wave; BP slides

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 2.3%, FTSE 250 off 1.9%

June 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell more than 2% on Monday as a record number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Beijing and underwhelming data from China raised concerns of a slower economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 2.3%, with BP Plc BP.L sliding 5% to the bottom of the commodity-heavy index after saying it would write off up to $17.5 billion in the value of its assets.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 1.9%, led by declines for the mining .FTNMX1770, banking .FTNMX8350 and energy .FTNMX0530 sectors.

Recruiting firm SThree STEMS.L slid 3.7% on reporting lower half-year net fees as the pandemic forced businesses around the world to put a freeze on hiring activity.

But business supplies distributor Bunzl BNZL.L jumped 8.3% as it forecast an increase in revenue for the first half of the year, boosted by robust demand from the grocery, safety and healthcare sectors in the first few months of the coronavirus crisis.

