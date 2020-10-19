London stocks track Asian gains on vaccine optimism

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors bet on a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.7%, led by gains in banking .FTNMX8350, insurance .FTNMX8570, and aero .FTNMX2710 stocks, while the domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC added 0.3%.

Asian markets advanced toward a recent 2-1/2-year peak, also powered by hopes of a U.S. fiscal package. MKTS/GLOB

Investor focus is also on Brexit-related news, with Britain and the European Union set to revive negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal later in the day.

In company news, Amigo Holdings Plc AMGO.L tumbled 25.3% after saying it had entered an Asset Voluntary Requirement (AVR) with Britain's financial watchdog, meaning the subprime lender will need approval to transfer assets outside of the group.

