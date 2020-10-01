NG

London stocks track Asia higher on U.S. stimulus hopes

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London stocks tracked Asian markets higher on Thursday as hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus measures bolstered global investor sentiment, although risks of a new round of lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases in the UK kept gains in check.

FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 gains 0.4%

Markets globally held steady after the Trump administration on Wednesday proposed stimulus measures worth $1.5 trillion, including a $20 billion aid for the airline industry. MKTS/GLOB

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE climbed 0.9% with insurance .FTNMX8570 and banking stocks .FTNMX8350 leading gains, while the mid-cap index .FTMC rose 0.4%.

Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce RR.L dropped 4.7% after it said it planned to raise 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from shareholders, 1 billion pounds from the bond market and secure further loans to rebuild its balance sheet after the pandemic.

Retailer Halfords HFD.L jumped 10.3% after it raised its first-half profit outlook as it continued to benefit from a cycling boom during the pandemic.

