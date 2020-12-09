TSCO

London stocks track Asia gains, no-deal Brexit fears simmer

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
London-listed shares followed Asian markets higher on Wednesday on hopes that working COVID-19 vaccines would speed up economic recovery, although fears of a no-deal Brexit capped gains on the mid-cap index.

FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.3% by 0802 GMT, led by financial, energy and consumer discretionary stocks, as Asian shares hit a record high following positive vaccine news. MKTS/GLOB

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 .FTMC, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose 0.2%.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday for dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous no-trade deal Brexit in three weeks' time.

In company news, retailer Tesco TSCO.L rose 1.9% as it said all conditions had been satisfied for the $10.6 billion sale of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to C.P. Retail Development Co.

