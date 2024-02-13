News & Insights

GSK

London stocks subdued as strong labour data wanes rate-cut hopes

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

February 13, 2024 — 03:21 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

Feb 13 (Reuters) - UK shares were muted in early trade on Tuesday, as the pound and government bond yields edged up after a stronger-than-expected labour data from the region, underscoring investor concerns about a delay in interest rate cuts from the Bank of England.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE was unchanged at 7574.58, as of 0808 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 .FTMC shed 0.1%.

Data showed British wages excluding bonuses grew 6.2% in the last three months of 2023 from a year earlier, signalling a still-tight labour market.

The sterling GBP=D3 edged up after the data, last up nearly 0.2%, while the yield on Britain's benchmark 10-year gilt GB10YT=RR also gained, last standing at 4.090%, hurting equities. GB/

Traders are now pricing in around 69 basis points (bps) of interest rate cuts from the British central bank this year, down from around 78 bps before the data. 0#BOEWATCH

Market participants will now await the release of the U.S. inflation data due later in the day, that could provide clues on the state of the world's largest economy and help shape the outlook for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

GSKGSK.L was up 0.8%, after Citigroup upgraded the drugmaker's stock to "Buy" from "Neutral" for the first time in seven years.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK
NG
PG
NL
PL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.