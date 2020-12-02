London stocks subdued as Brexit fears offset first vaccine approval

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 down 0.4%

Dec 2 (Reuters) - London-listed shares were muted on Wednesday as fears about a no-deal Brexit overshadowed news that the UK had become the world's first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was flat and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC down 0.4% even as the government said the vaccine would be rolled out from early next week.

The FTSE 100 had rallied more than 12% in November, marking its best month in 31 years, on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would soon be available.

Investor attention this week has squarely been on Brexit negotiations with only weeks left for Britain's transition agreement to expire.

A senior British minister said there was still a chance of no-deal Brexit as talks had snagged on fishing, governance rules and dispute resolution.

In company news, security group G4S GFS.L jumped 7% after Canada's GardaWorld raised its offer for the British company, valuing it at 3.68 billion pounds ($4.94 billion).

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

