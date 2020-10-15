London stocks slump on lockdown worries, Brexit uncertainty

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 1.6%, FTSE 250 drops 1.2%

Oct 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, pressured by ex-dividend trading, with investors also taking cash off the table on the prospect of stricter coronavirus lockdowns and Brexit-related uncertainty.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 1.6%, with aero .FTNMX2710, travel and leisure .FTNMX5750, energy .FTNMX0530 and insurance .FTNMX8570 stocks leading the declines.

Business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc BNZL.L and Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc TSCO.L fell 1.3% and 2.6%, respectively, as they traded without dividend.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 1.2%.

EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels later in the day where they will pressure Britain for concessions in Brexit trade talks, a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his disappointment over progress in negotiations.

Pub operator Marston's MARS.L shed 2.5% after it announced job cuts as a result of a new round of coronavirus restrictions in the UK.

