NG

London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh

Contributors
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London-listed shares retreated on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a strong rally in the previous session, with a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases also weighing on sentiment.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.9%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

July 7 (Reuters) - London-listed shares retreated on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a strong rally in the previous session, with a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases also weighing on sentiment.

The export-laden FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.9% after marking its best session in nearly three weeks on Monday in the wake of a jump in Chinese blue-chip stocks. MKTS/GLOB

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.4%, with banks .FTNMX8350, pharmaceutical .FTNMX4570 and construction .FTNMX2350 stocks leading declines.

Newspaper publisher Reach RCH.L tumbled 10.8% and was set for its worst day in more than three months as it said it would cut about 550 jobs — 12% of its workforce — after the COVID-19 pandemic hit circulation and advertising.

In a bright spot, online trading platform Plus500 PLUSP.L jumped 5.7% to the top of the FTSE 250 after saying revenue in the first-half nearly quadrupled.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More