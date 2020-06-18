London stocks slip as second virus wave fears build

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.6%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

June 18 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and China fanned fears of a second wave of infections, with investors also awaiting a Bank of England policy meeting later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.6% following its strongest two-day percentage gain in two weeks on Wednesday, as the resurgence in cases overshadowed optimism about a swift economic recovery from the pandemic-driven slump.

Expectations are now running high for the Bank of England to announce an increase of at least 100 billion pounds ($125 billion) in its bond-buying programme to further boost liquidity.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.4%, with auto .FTNMX3350, travel .FTNMX5750 and mining .FTNMX1770 stocks leading declines.

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L tumbled 7.4% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after raising 522 million pounds ($655 million) in a discounted share sale, representing about 11% of its existing share capital.

