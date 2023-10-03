News & Insights

London stocks slip as commodity stocks weigh, Boohoo slumps on forecast cut

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

October 03, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%

Oct 3 (Reuters) - UK-listed stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by energy and mining companies as prices of most commodities fell due to a stronger dollar, while Boohoo's shares slumped after the fashion retailer flagged a decline in annual revenue.

Industrial metal miners .FTNMX551020 slipped 0.4%, while precious metal miners .FTNMX551030 shed 1.1%, tracking prices of metals, including copper and gold. MET/LGOL/

The heavyweight energy sector .FTNMX601010 fell 0.1% as oil prices retreated about 0.5%. O/R

The dollar reached fresh 11-month highs against major peers after the U.S. government avoided a partial shutdown while the manufacturing data fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer.

Boohoo BOOH.L dropped 10% as the online fashion retailer said its revenue fell 17% in the six months to August and warned of a similar decline for the full year due to a slower-than-expected recovery in sales volumes.

The internationally focused FTSE 100 .FTSE lost 0.1% by 0702 GMT, while the more domestically focussed FTSE 250 .FTMC was down by 0.5%.

Latest data showed that prices in British store chains rose at the slowest pace in a year in September, suggesting that the UK's inflation rate will continue to ease.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

