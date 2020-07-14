NG

London stocks slide on fears of second virus wave

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London-listed stocks snapped a two-day gaining streak on Tuesday as health experts warned of a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK amid a surge in cases worldwide, while safety equipment maker Halma tumbled on a glum annual forecast.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.9%

July 14 (Reuters) - London-listed stocks snapped a two-day gaining streak on Tuesday as health experts warned of a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK amid a surge in cases worldwide, while safety equipment maker Halma tumbled on a glum annual forecast.

Halma's shares HLMA.L slid 5.9% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as it said it expected both profit and revenue to fall in its fiscal year 2021 and flagged potential job cuts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.7%, with only a handful of stocks trading higher. Financials, health care and consumer staples shares were among the biggest drags on the index.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC shed 0.9%, as authorities said a second wave of COVID-19 in the coming winter could kill up to 120,000 Britons over nine months in a worst-case scenario.

Online electricals retailer AO World AO.L jumped 3.7% to the top of the mid-cap index after posting a smaller annual loss on stronger demand as stay-at-home orders to curb the pandemic boosted online shopping.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More