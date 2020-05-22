London stocks slide as retail sales crash, banks slump

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 1.8%, FTSE 250 off 1.2%

May 22 (Reuters) - UK stock markets fell more than 1% on Friday as a coronavirus-induced lockdown hammered retail sales in April, while Asia-focussed banks tumbled after China said it would impose new national-security laws on Hong Kong.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 1.8%, with HSBC Plc HSBA.L and Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L sliding 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively, as China's move raised fears of more pro-democracy protests that engulfed the Asian city last year.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC lost 1.2%, but was still on track to end the week higher after being earlier boosted by hopes of a pickup in business activity as the UK started easing its lockdown.

Luxury retailer Burberry Group Plc BRBY.L rose 1.6% after becoming the latest British firm to withdraw its dividend to boost cash reserves as it reported a 27% drop in comparable sales in the final quarter of its year, which ended with about 60% of its stores closed.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.