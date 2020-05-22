NG

London stocks slide as retail sales crash, banks slump

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

UK stock markets fell more than 1% on Friday as a coronavirus-induced lockdown hammered retail sales in April, while Asia-focussed banks tumbled after China said it would impose new national-security laws on Hong Kong.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 1.8%, with HSBC Plc HSBA.L and Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L sliding 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively, as China's move raised fears of more pro-democracy protests that engulfed the Asian city last year.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC lost 1.2%, but was still on track to end the week higher after being earlier boosted by hopes of a pickup in business activity as the UK started easing its lockdown.

Luxury retailer Burberry Group Plc BRBY.L rose 1.6% after becoming the latest British firm to withdraw its dividend to boost cash reserves as it reported a 27% drop in comparable sales in the final quarter of its year, which ended with about 60% of its stores closed.

