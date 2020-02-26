London stocks slide as pandemic fears grow; FTSE hits 1-year low

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

U.S. health officials warn pandemic likely

Miner Rio Tinto slips after flagging virus impact

FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 dips 0.3%

Feb 26 (Reuters) - UK shares tumbled for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as a U.S. warning to brace for a coronavirus pandemic raised fears of widespread disruptions to supply chains, while Rio Tinto became the latest company to flag a hit from the outbreak.

The Anglo-Australian miner RIO.L said it would see a short-term impact from the epidemic, which has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700. Its shares were flat in early trading as it posted its best underlying earnings since 2011.

With the deadly virus spreading rapidly outside China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has alerted Americans to begin preparing for a likely pandemic.

London's export-laden FTSE 100 .FTSE slid 0.5% to a one-year low, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC shed 0.3%.

Sectors reliant on China for revenue, including miners .FTNMX1770 and luxury goods makers .FTNMX3760, fell between 0.5% and 0.7%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.