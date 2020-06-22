London stocks slide as global coronavirus cases rise

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 1%

June 22 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Monday as the World Health Organization reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus infections, sparking fears of another round of lockdowns and further economic damage from the pandemic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 1%, tracking declines in other European markets after Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term. .EU

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil the latest easing of the country's coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC also shed 1%, led by declines in battered energy .FTNMX0530, banks .FTNMX8350 and travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 stocks.

Glencore Plc GLEN.L tumbled 5.4% after saying late on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland had opened a criminal investigation into the commodity miner for failure to have measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

