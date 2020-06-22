NG

London stocks slide as global coronavirus cases rise

Contributors
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

UK shares fell on Monday as the World Health Organization reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus infections, sparking fears of another round of lockdowns and further economic damage from the pandemic.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 1%

June 22 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Monday as the World Health Organization reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus infections, sparking fears of another round of lockdowns and further economic damage from the pandemic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 1%, tracking declines in other European markets after Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term. .EU

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil the latest easing of the country's coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC also shed 1%, led by declines in battered energy .FTNMX0530, banks .FTNMX8350 and travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 stocks.

Glencore Plc GLEN.L tumbled 5.4% after saying late on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland had opened a criminal investigation into the commodity miner for failure to have measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters