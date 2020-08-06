NG

London stocks slide as BoE sees slower recovery; Glencore slumps

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London-listed shares dove on Thursday as the Bank of England forecast a slower-than-expected rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, while Glencore tumbled after scrapping its dividend to pay down debt.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 1.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.7%

Aug 6 (Reuters) - London-listed shares dove on Thursday as the Bank of England forecast a slower-than-expected rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, while Glencore tumbled after scrapping its dividend to pay down debt.

The miner GLEN.L fell 4.6% as it also booked a $3.2 billion impairment charge, driving the FTSE 100 .FTSE down 1.2%.

ITV ITV.L, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, was also among the biggest decliners on the FTSE 100 after it posted a 50% drop in first-half adjusted earnings.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was down 0.7%, with industrial, real estate and financial stocks among the biggest drags.

The Bank of England said on Thursday the British economy would not recover its end-2019 size until the end of next year, later than its earlier estimate of a recovery by the second half of 2021. In its policy decision, the central bank made no changes to its key interest rate or its bond-buying programme.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More