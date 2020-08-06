London stocks slide as BoE sees slower recovery; Glencore slumps

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 1.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.7%

Aug 6 (Reuters) - London-listed shares dove on Thursday as the Bank of England forecast a slower-than-expected rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, while Glencore tumbled after scrapping its dividend to pay down debt.

The miner GLEN.L fell 4.6% as it also booked a $3.2 billion impairment charge, driving the FTSE 100 .FTSE down 1.2%.

ITV ITV.L, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, was also among the biggest decliners on the FTSE 100 after it posted a 50% drop in first-half adjusted earnings.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was down 0.7%, with industrial, real estate and financial stocks among the biggest drags.

The Bank of England said on Thursday the British economy would not recover its end-2019 size until the end of next year, later than its earlier estimate of a recovery by the second half of 2021. In its policy decision, the central bank made no changes to its key interest rate or its bond-buying programme.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.