London stocks sink as new coronavirus strain shuts UK

Dec 21 (Reuters) - London's blue-chips slumped on Monday to a near three-week low as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain prompted tougher restrictions, while a fresh ban on UK travellers hammered airline and oil stocks.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 2.1% to touch its lowest since Dec. 2, though a near 2% plunge in the pound capped losses on the exporter-heavy index. GBP/

BP BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L were the biggest drags on the index, shedding almost 5% each as crude prices slumped on worries about fuel demand. O/R

British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L, Wizz Air Holdings WIZZ.L and easyJet EZJ.L fell between 11% and 16%, while InterContinental Hotels Group IHG.L dropped 4% as many of Britain's European neighbours imposed a ban on travel to the United Kingdom.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 .FTMC, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, shed 2.8% with no Brexit trade deal in sight.

Brexit-sensitive banking stocks such as Lloyds LLOY.L and Barclays BARC.L tumbled over 5%.

