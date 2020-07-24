London stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London-listed shares fell on Friday as a batch of mixed quarterly earnings updates and souring U.S.-China relations dulled optimism about a post-pandemic economic recovery, with education firm Pearson sliding after posting a first-half loss.

    * FTSE 100 down 1.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.7%

    Pearson <PSON.L> tumbled 2.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100
even as is said it had seen a rebound in demand since June.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was down 1.4% and on course
for its biggest weekly decline in six. Fewer than 10 stocks on
the index were trading higher.
    The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> shed 0.7%, with cyclical stocks
including consumer discretionary, financial and industrial firms
being among the biggest drags.
    British Gas owner Centrica Plc <CNA.L> jumped 26.4% to its
highest in more than four months after it said it would sell its
North American business Direct Energy to NRG Energy for $3.63
billion in cash. [nL3N2ET16U]

