London stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) * FTSE 100 down 1.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.7% July 24 (Reuters) - London-listed shares fell on Friday as a batch of mixed quarterly earnings updates and souring U.S.-China relations dulled optimism about a post-pandemic economic recovery, with education firm Pearson sliding after posting a first-half loss. Pearson <PSON.L> tumbled 2.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 even as is said it had seen a rebound in demand since June. [nL5N2EV1A1] The blue-chip FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was down 1.4% and on course for its biggest weekly decline in six. Fewer than 10 stocks on the index were trading higher. The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> shed 0.7%, with cyclical stocks including consumer discretionary, financial and industrial firms being among the biggest drags. British Gas owner Centrica Plc <CNA.L> jumped 26.4% to its highest in more than four months after it said it would sell its North American business Direct Energy to NRG Energy for $3.63 billion in cash. [nL3N2ET16U] (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

