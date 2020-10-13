FCCN

London stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

UK stocks fell on Monday on concerns about the economic impact of new coronavirus-led business restrictions, with investors also booking profits ahead of a self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit deal with the European Union.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 both drop 0.5%

Oct 13 (Reuters) - UK stocks fell on Tuesday on concerns about the economic impact of new coronavirus-led business restrictions, with investors also booking profits ahead of a self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit deal with the European Union.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE slipped 0.5% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC retreated from four-month highs, led by aero .FTNMX2710, travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 and financial .FTNMX8770 stocks.

Data showed Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5% in the three months to August, even before the end of the government's broad coronavirus job protection plan.

In company news, clothing retailer French Connection Group Plc FCCN.L tumbled 12.8% after posting a plunge in sales due to the coronavirus crisis in the first half of the year.

