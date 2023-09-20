News & Insights

London stocks open higher on surprise CPI data

September 20, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

FTSE 100 climbs 0.6%, FTSE 250 jumps 1.4%

Sept 20 (Reuters) - UK stocks rose on Wednesday after data showed a surprise fall in inflation in August, raising hopes that the Bank of England (BoE) was nearing the end of its interest rate hiking cycle.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.6% by 0705 GMT, while the sterling GBP=D3 weakened 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, hitting its lowest levels since May.

Britain's annual consumer price inflation (CPI) unexpectedly fell to 6.7% last month from 6.8% in July, data showed, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast CPI would rise to 7.0%.

Money markets are betting on a 53% chance for the BoE to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.5% on Thursday, which many economists think could be the last in the central bank's tightening cycle. 0#BOEWATCH

Rate-sensitive homebuilder stocks .FTNMX402020 jumped 4.2%, leading sectoral gains.

M&G MNG.L gained 3.3% after the insurer posted a better- than-expected 31% rise in its first-half operating profit.

Mid-cap stocks .FTMC soared 1.4%, boosted by a 3.8% rise in Dunelm Group Plc DNLM.L after the homeware retailer said it expected higher sales volumes to drive earnings in 2024.

