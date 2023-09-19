News & Insights

London stocks muted ahead of key central bank decisions; Kingfisher drops on glum profit forecast

September 19, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Both FTSE 100 & FTSE 250 flat

Sept 19 (Reuters) - UK stocks were muted at open on Tuesday as investors remain cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and key central bank policy meetings, while shares of Kingfisher dropped after the home improvement retailer cut its annual profit forecast.

Both the FTSE 100 .FTSE and FTSE 250 .FTMC indexes were flat in early trade.

Global financial markets keenly await the U.S. Federal Reserve's and the Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate decisions this week along with key UK inflation data, as they bet for an end to the rate hiking cycle.

Shares of KingfisherKGF.L dipped 4.8% to the bottom of the benchmark index, as the firm downgraded its annual profit forecast by 7%, after lower sales in France and Poland.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc HRGV.L jumped 4.7% after the investment platform beat its annual profit estimates.

British online supermarket Ocado Retail, a 50/50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, maintained its full-year outlook as it reported a step-up in revenue growth in its latest quarter.

Shares of Ocado gained 4.5%.

