London stocks kick start Nov higher on upbeat earnings

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

Nov 1 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 began November on a higher note on upbeat annual forecast from drugmaker GSK and retailer Next Plc, while carmaker Aston Martin's shares weighed on the index following a forecast cut.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.3% at 8:10 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC moved 0.1% higher, on track for a four-day winning streak.

GSKGSK.L shares rose 1.2% after the drugmaker raised its full-year profit and sales forecasts for the second time this year. The broader pharma and biotech .FTNMX201030 sector climbed 0.8% on the news.

Shares of Next PlcNXT.L gained 2.9% after the clothing retailer raised its annual profit outlook for the fourth time in six months. The retailers .FTNMX404010 index added 1.3%, leading sectoral gains.

Automobiles and parts .FTNMX401010 index fell 1.1% on a 4.8% drop in Aston MartinAML.L shares after the luxury carmaker lowered its 2023 volume outlook due to production issues for its new sports car DB12.

Top decliner precious metal miners .FTNMX551030 lost 1.3% as gold prices eased ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. GOL/

Meanwhile, data showed British house prices in October were 0.9% higher than in September, lifting the shares of homebuilder .FTNMX402020 stocks by 0.3%.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.