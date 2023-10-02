News & Insights

London stocks kick off Q4 on higher note, BAE Systems shines

October 02, 2023

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%

Oct 2 (Reuters) - London stocks opened slightly higher on Monday, the first trading day of the last quarter of the year, with defence firm BAE Systems jumping to the top of the large-cap index after winning a contract to build attack submarines.

BAE Systems BAES.L added 2.2% after Britain awarded the defense firm a 4 billion pound ($4.9 billion) contract as part of the AUKUS programme with Australia and the United States to build attack submarines.

The broader aerospace and defense sector .FTNMX502010 added 1%.

The internationally focused FTSE 100 .FTSE inched up 0.1% by 0711 GMT amid holiday-thinned trade in some global markets including top-consumer China.

The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.6%.

Among other movers, Pennon Group PNN.L added 4.0% and United UtilitiesUU.L added 2.3% after the water companies outlined their respective investment plans.

Meanwhile, domestic house prices in September were 5.3% lower than a year earlier, matching their fall in August which was the biggest annual drop since 2009, as per mortgage lender Nationwide.

