London stocks jump at open as Fed bond buying spurs recovery hopes

FTSE 100 up 1.8%, FTSE 250 up 1.7%

June 16 (Reuters) - UK shares jumped at the open on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to expand its purchase of corporate bonds to contain the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic eased liquidity concerns and boosted hopes of a global economic recovery.

The Fed said it would start purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday through the secondary market corporate credit facility (SMCCF) to beef up liquidity in the market.

British blue-chip stocks .FTSE jumped 1.8%, with life insurers .FTNMX8570 among top advancers.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC rose 1.7%, with cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc's CINE.L 8.5% surge leading gains as it said some of its theatres would reopen in the last week of June and the rest in July.

