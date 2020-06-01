London stocks jump as retailers set to reopen from shutdown

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

June 1 (Reuters) - London-listed shares rose more than 1% on Monday as retailers prepared to reopen stores following a months-long coronavirus-led lockdown, with Primark's owner pushing ahead to restart all its England shops on June 15.

Associated British Foods ABF.L, owner of the fashion retailer, jumped 6.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 and the wider retailer index .FTNMX5370 added 0.8%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 1.6%, after ending May on a downbeat note on fears of a strong U.S. response to China's move to impose a national security law in Hong Kong.

But global equity markets rallied on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump made no mention of pulling out of the Phase 1 trade deal while saying his administration would begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC was up 1.5%, building on a strong two-month rally that has been powered by hopes the UK economy would rebound from a looming coronavirus-fuelled global recession.

"Re-opening optimism reigns supreme as markets have temporarily shelved the U.S.-China trade war escalation playbooks in favour of the bullish-for-market re-opening scripts," said Stephen Innes, markets strategist at Axicorp.

The FTSE 100 has recovered about 26% since crashing to an eight-year low in March, with battered travel .FTNMX5750 and mining .FTNMX1770 stocks posting some of the sharpest gains.

AstraZeneca AZN.L rose 1.4% and was among the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100 after its and U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N cancer drug received a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency as a maintenance treatment for a form of pancreatic cancer.

But Ted Baker TED.L slumped 10.2%. The fashion brand said it would raise 95 million pounds ($117.84 million) through a stock issue to help it ride out the coronavirus crisis, after reporting a loss of 79.9 million pounds for the year to January.

