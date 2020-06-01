London stocks jump as retailers reopen after coronavirus shutdown

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1.3%, FTSE 250 adds 1.1%

June 1 (Reuters) - London-listed shares rose more than 1% on Monday as retailers began reopening stores following a months-long coronavirus-led lockdown, with Primark owner pushing ahead to restart business at all of its England shops on June 15.

Associated British Foods ABF.L, owner of the fashion retailer, rose 3.1%, while the wider retailer index .FTNMX5370 added 1.0%. The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE jumped 1.3%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC was also up 1.1%, building on a strong two-month rally that has been powered by hopes the UK economy would rebound from a looming coronavirus-fuelled global recession.

AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L rose 1.9% and was the biggest boost to the FTSE 100 after its and U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N blockbuster cancer drug received a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as a maintenance treatment for a form of pancreatic cancer.

But Ted Baker TED.L slumped 23.7%. The fashion brand said it would raise 95 million pounds ($117.84 million) through a stock issue to help it ride out the coronavirus crisis, after reporting a loss of 79.9 million pounds for the year to January.

