London stocks jump as China data fuels recovery optimism

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Energy, insurers, aero stocks lead gains

Travel stocks jump as government begins quarantine review

Defence contractor Chemring soars on winning U.S. orders

FTSE 100 up 1.1%, FTSE 250 adds 1.6%

Adds analyst comment; updates share prices

June 3 (Reuters) - UK shares jumped to fresh three-month highs on Wednesday as data showed China's services sector returned to growth in May, bolstering hopes of a faster global rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 1.1%, as the reading of a survey gauging China's May services sector activity jumped to its highest level since 2010 following the easing of sweeping lockdowns.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 1.6%, with energy .FTNMX0530, life insurers .FTNMX8570 and aerospace-related stocks .FTNMX2710 among the early gainers.

UK stock markets have rebounded sharply from a coronavirus-driven crash in March, with optimism about easing stay-at-home orders and more global stimulus offsetting concerns about U.S.-China tensions and growing civil unrest in the United States.

The FTSE 100 is now less than 20% below its January record high, with battered autos .FTNMX3350, real estate .FTUB8600 and travel stocks .FTNMX5750 driving the rebound since April.

"Every single dip across financial markets is being bought into relentlessly," said Stephen Innes, markets strategist at AxiCorp. "Easy money, cash on the sidelines and signs of lockdowns easing are all helping to keep risk markets well bid."

Travel and leisure stocks .FTNMX5750 rose for a third straight session as the government said it would review its quarantine procedures for international arrivals based on their economic impact.

An 8.4% jump for TUI Group TUIT.L, Europe's biggest travel company, was also driven by a deal it struck with U.S.-based Boeing BA.N for compensation and slower delivery of the 737 MAX aircraft.

Defence contractor Chemring Group CHG.L soared 23.4% and was on course for its best day in almost eight years as it maintained its annual targets and raised dividend after winning new orders from the United States despite the coronavirus crisis.

Travel food group SSP SSPG.L slipped 2.2% after launching a shares-for-dividend deal as it swung to a first-half loss due to coronavirus-led store closures.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.