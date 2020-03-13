London stocks jump after worst day in more than three decades

Contributors
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London stocks rebounded on Friday from their worst day in more than three decades as a recovery in oil prices and fresh moves by policymakers to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak lifted sentiment.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 3%, FTSE 250 up 1.4%

Miners and oil lead gains on main index

March 13 (Reuters) - London stocks rebounded on Friday from their worst day in more than three decades as a recovery in oil prices and fresh moves by policymakers to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak lifted sentiment.

The commodity-heavy index .FTSE rose 3%, while the domestically focussed FTSE mid-cap index .FTMC was up 1.4% on the back of a 10% jump for miners, and oil and gas companies.

BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L rose between 6% and 7%, tracking higher oil prices. O/R

Miners Rio Tinto RIO.L, BHP group BHP.L and Anglo American AAL.L jumped more than 11% and were the biggest gainers on the main index.

Central banks from the United States to Australia pumped liquidity into their financial systems and hopes of a U.S. stimulus package helped the mood on Friday even as the virus outbreak infected almost 135,000 and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More