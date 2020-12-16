London stocks join global rally on recovery hopes; eyes on Brexit

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 16 (Reuters) - London-listed shares followed global markets higher on Wednesday as optimism around working coronavirus vaccines raised hopes of an economic recovery, while investors also held out for a Brexit trade deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE was up 0.4% by 0804 GMT, led by energy, healthcare and mining stocks, with the MSCI world index tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. MKTS/GLOB

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index .FTMC gained 0.3% and was on course to rise for a third straight session even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the most likely outcome of trade negotiations with the European Union would be a no-deal Brexit.

In company news, fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L jumped 3.8% as it said interim Chief Executive Officer Julian Dunkerton would take the top job on a permanent basis and appointed industry veteran Silvana Bonello as its chief operating officer.

