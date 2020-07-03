London stocks inch higher on signs of global economic rebound

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) * FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7% July 3 (Reuters) - UK shares edged higher on Friday and were set for weekly gains as a pickup in China's services sector activity in June bolstered hopes of a global economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn. The export-heavy FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was up 0.1%, as data showed China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade last month. Final figures on the UK's services sector for June are due later in the day. [nL4N2EA1EO] The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> added 0.7%, with financial <.FTUB8600>, real estate <.FTUB8600> and construction <.FTNMX2350> stocks among the early advancers. Travel-related firms <.FTNMX5750> gained for a third straight day as Britain's government said it would lift quarantine rules for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10. [nL8N2E96DU] Land Securities <LAND.L> rose 1.5% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said like-for-like sales at its shopping centres was at 80% of the level achieved last year in the two weeks since non-essential retail reopened in England. [nL4N2EA1L3] (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;)) (( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: <.FTT1X> FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: <.FTSC> FTSE 250 index: <.FTMC> FTSE 350 index: <.FTLC> Market digest: <.AD.L> Top 10 by vol: <.AV.L> Top price gainers: <.NG.L> Top % gainers: <.PG.L> Top price losers: <.NL.L> Top % losers: <.PL.L> * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT] and [GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: <UKEQ> By sector: <FTAX> * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ <EUR/EQUITY> FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... <.FTEU3> DJ STOXX index................................... <.STOXX> Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ <.PGL.STOXXS> Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... <.PGL.STOXXES> Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. <.PGL.FTEU3S> Top 25 European pct gainers.................... <.PG.PEUR> Top 25 European pct losers..................... <.PL.PEUR>)) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (URGENT)

