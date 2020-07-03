LAND

London stocks inch higher on signs of global economic rebound

Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

UK shares edged higher on Friday and were set for weekly gains as a pickup in China's services sector activity in June bolstered hopes of a global economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn.

    * FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

    The export-heavy FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was up 0.1%, as data
showed China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in
over a decade last month. Final figures on the UK's services
sector for June are due later in the day. [nL4N2EA1EO]
    The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> added 0.7%, with financial
<.FTUB8600>, real estate <.FTUB8600> and construction
<.FTNMX2350> stocks among the early advancers.
    Travel-related firms <.FTNMX5750> gained for a third
straight day as Britain's government said it would lift
quarantine rules for people arriving in England from countries
including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10.
[nL8N2E96DU]
    Land Securities <LAND.L> rose 1.5% to the top of the FTSE
100 as it said like-for-like sales at its shopping centres was
at 80% of the level achieved last year in the two weeks since
non-essential retail reopened in England. [nL4N2EA1L3]

