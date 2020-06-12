London stocks inch higher as battered cyclicals gain; UK GDP shrinks in April

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar

June 12 (Reuters) - London stocks edged higher in choppy trading on Friday, as battered cyclical shares gained, although there was some caution among investors after data showed the UK economy shrank the most on record in April.

A tight lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 shrunk Britain's economy by 20.4% in April from March and 24.5% from a year ago, data showed. Both the readings were below the already weak forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

"This is a record figure for a monthly fall, and showed weakness across all sectors," said Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The UK will be keeping an eye on other countries who are a few months ahead of us in the development of the virus, and those who have started to lift restrictions already to see how successful they have been."

Cyclical stocks including banks .FTNMX8350, insurers .FTNMX8570 and oil & gas .FTNMX0530, at the centre of the previous session's sell-off, led gains in early trading.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index .FTSE rose 0.7% and the domestically focused mid-cap index .FTMC 0.9%. While the indexes were set to snap a four-session decline, they were on track to record their worst weekly drop in about three months.

Worries about a second wave of infections in the United States after the pace of growth in new cases picked up added to the cautious sentiment.

"Based on Thursday's heavy sell-off, investors are going to be much more careful now and are keeping a keen eye on how the second wave of coronavirus infections pans out," said Michael Baker, market analyst at ETX Capital.

Among shares, Games Workshop Group GAW.L jumped 10.6% after the fantasy miniatures maker raised its full-year sales forecast.

Technology company IQE IQE.L surged 19% after forecasting a 27% jump in half-yearly revenue and said it expects to return to profitability.

