London stocks inch higher ahead of U.S. CPI data

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

April 12, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat

April 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher in early trade on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve, which could set the tone for Bank of England's monetary policy path.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE inched up 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was flat as of 0703 GMT.

After the U.S. jobs report last week showed a resilient labour market, the inflation data and Fed minutes later in the day are key to gauge the path of interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is also scheduled to speak later in the day.

Among individual stocks, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PlcHIK.L lost 0.8% after naming Riad Mishlawi, president of the group's injectables business, as its chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

