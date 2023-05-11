News & Insights

London stocks inch higher ahead of BoE rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

May 11 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 index edged up on Thursday as a decline in the pound boosted shares of export-oriented firms ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate decision.

Traders are betting on the BoE to announce a 25 basis point (bp) rate hike at 1100 GMT, taking borrowing costs to their highest level since 2008 as the central bank battles double digit inflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.4% as healthcare stocks .FTNMX201030 and consumer staples firms including Unilever Plc ULVR.L surged after the pound GBP=D3 dropped. The currency had hit a five-month high on Wednesday. GBP/

The more domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.2% by 0718 GMT.

ITV Plc ITV.L fell 3.3% and hit a nearly five-month low after the broadcaster reported a 10% drop in its total advertising revenue in the first three months of 2023.

Among other losers were HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L, BP Plc and Tesco Plc TSCO.L, dropping between 0.6% and 2% as the stocks traded ex-dividend.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

