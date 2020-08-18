London stocks hit by glum earnings, lower oil prices; M&S gains

CPI

London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as lower oil prices and a clutch of lacklustre earnings reports sparked a round of profit-taking, while Marks & Spencer rose after announcing new job cuts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.8%, with losses in energy, financial and industrial stocks pulling the index back from what had so far been its best month since April. O/R

Miner BHP Group BHPB.L was also among the biggest weights on the index, slipping 2.4% after reporting a 4% drop in annual profit that missed analysts' estimates.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC shed 0.6%, led by a 10.8% plunge for outsourcer Capita Plc CPI.L, as it posted a first-half loss due to a significant hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and said it would not generate sustainable cash flow for up to two years.

Retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L gained 1.6% after saying it plans to cut a further 7,000 jobs, dealing the latest blow to the country's beleaguered retail sector from the COVID-19 crisis.

