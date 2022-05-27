RIO

London stocks head for best week since mid-March

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

UK shares inched higher on Friday, on course for their best weekly showing since mid-March, as strong metal prices boosted miners, while investors dialled back bets of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.1% in early deals and the domestically oriented FTSE midcap index .FTMC climbed 0.2%.

Asian shares extended overnight global gains as investors took comfort from Federal Reserve minutes suggesting it could pause its rapid rate hikes later this year. MKTS/GLOB

UK-listed global miners such as Glencore GLEN.L, Rio Tinto RIO.L and Antofagasta ANTO.L rose about 1% each as copper and iron ore prices were boosted by a weaker dollar. IRONORE/MET/L

Retailers such as Marks & Spencer MKS.L and Next NXT.L led the charge in UK equity markets on Thursday, after a new 15 billion pound ($19 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills spurred hopes of more spending.

Food delivery company Deliveroo ROO.L slipped almost 4% after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to "neutral".

