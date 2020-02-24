London stocks hammered as virus pandemic fears fuel flight to safety

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Feb 24 (Reuters) - London-listed stocks fell 3% on Monday, wiping $50 billion off companies' market value, as a surge in coronavirus cases outside China sparked fears of a pandemic, driving investors to the perceived safety of gold.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE fell to an over two-month low, tracking declines across Asia and Europe, as sharp rises in new cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea raised concerns about a bigger hit to the world economy than previously feared.

Losses in Britain were broad based, with miners .FTNMX1770 shedding over 4% and on course for their worst day in 18 months. Easyjet Plc EZJ.L and British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L led the wider travel and leisure sector .FTNMX5750 down 4.3%.

"The fear is that we could be looking at a scenario where the virus spreads aggressively in this part of the world too," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets in London.

"So traders have the perfect excuse to take profits and get out of stocks because it wasn't that long ago that they were at fairly lofty levels."

Italian stocks .FTMIB plunged nearly 4%, eyeing their worst day since 2016, after the country reported its fourth death from the virus and a jump in infections. .EU

Outside mainland China, the outbreak has spread to about 29 countries and territories, according to a Reuters tally. In England, four passengers evacuated from a cruise ship have tested positive for the virus.

Travel, tourism and luxury stocks have been among the worst hit from the health crisis as efforts to contain the deadly virus have led to travel restrictions to China. Sectors that rely on China for their supply chains, such as autos, have also lagged wider equity markets.

The domestically focused UK mid-cap index .FTMC was down 2.4%, with Kaz Minerals KAZ.L, Tullow Oil TLW.L and Aston Martin AML.L among the biggest decliners.

AB Foods ABF.L fell 1.8% after warning there was a risk of supply shortages on some lines if delays in factory production in China were prolonged due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a bright spot, British business supplies distributor Bunzl BNZL.L jumped 3.1% after posting a higher annual profit, thanks to acquisitions made last year.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

