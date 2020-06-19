London stocks gain on sharp rebound in May retail sales, oil boost

By Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani

June 19 (Reuters) - London shares rose on Friday as a sharp rebound in retail sales in May bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery from a pandemic-driven slump, while energy shares tracked a gain in oil prices.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.5% and on course to rise for the fourth week in five as optimism around the revival in business activity overshadowed concerns of further lockdowns following a surge in infections in the United States and China.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.1%, with auto .FTNMX3350, banking .FTNMX8350 and food and beverage .FTNMX3530 stocks leading gains.

Data on Friday showed retail sales volumes surged by a record 12% in May amid an easing in the nationwide shutdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The retail sales numbers show the economy isn't dead, which is giving some confidence to the market," said Andrea Cicione, strategist at TS Lombard.

"Investors are now positioning themselves for the upcoming second-quarter numbers and also keeping an eye on any significant jump in coronavirus cases globally."

UK stock markets have joined a global rally following a coronavirus-driven crash in March, with the FTSE 100 now less than 20% below its record high, partly aided by historic stimulus.

The Bank of England on Thursday expanded its bond-buying plan, as expected, but slowed the pace of the programme, saying it saw some signs of an economic recovery. A separate survey on Friday showed consumer sentiment recorded its biggest improvement in nearly four years in June.

Among individual stocks, BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L were among the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100 as oil prices rose on a pledge by OPEC and allies to meet their supply cut commitments. O/R

But engineering and consultancy company Wood Group Plc WG.L fell 3.6% after saying it expected first-half core earnings to drop 19%.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.