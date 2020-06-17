London stocks gain on recovery optimism; energy firm SSE jumps

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

June 17 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose for a second straight day on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about a post-coronavirus economic recovery, with energy firm SSE Plc jumping after posting an upbeat annual profit.

The renewable power generator and network operator SSE.L jumped 8.7% to the top of the FTSE 100 even as it warned of a hit to profit for the current year due to the impact from the coronavirus crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.4% after ending Tuesday with its best session in a month due to robust U.S. economic data and positive results from a UK drug trial in reducing COVID-19 death rates.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.7%, with real estate .FTNMX8670, banking .FTNMX8350 and health care .FTNMX4570 stocks leading gains.

Online fashion group Boohoo BOOH.L surged 10.2% as it forecast annual results ahead of market expectations, thanks to strong demand for its brands and apparel during coronavirus-led lockdowns.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

