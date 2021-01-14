London stocks gain on earnings support, fresh lockdowns weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Jan 14 (Reuters) - British shares gained on Thursday as a set of positive earnings helped support investor sentiment at a time when rising COVID-19 infections and fresh lockdowns across Europe raised fiscal health concerns.

However, gains were capped as a major chunk of the global recovery in companies' earnings expected in the first quarter is at risk of being pushed back further as mobility restrictions cloud hopes of a swifter economic rebound, investment banks said.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE gained 0.3%, with banks .FTNMX8350 and real estate stocks .FTUB8600 gaining the most. The mid-cap index .FTMC gained 0.7%.

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L dropped 1.6% even after saying its 2020 operating profit would meet market expectations, while Premier Inn-owner Whitbread WTB.L gained 0.6% on lower job cuts than earlier expected.

A boom in Britain's housing market has started to fade, dampened by new COVID-19 lockdowns and the coming expiry of a temporary tax cut for buyers, a survey showed.

Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, fell 2.1% even as it reported buoyant Christmas trading, while fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L slipped 3.4% even after raising its annual revenue target.

