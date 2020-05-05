London stocks gain as economies reopen from lockdown

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1.6%, FTSE 250 up 1.3%

May 5 (Reuters) - UK stock markets headed higher on Tuesday as investors counted on a revival in economic activity with several countries lifting coronavirus-induced restrictions, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 1.6%, with BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L providing the biggest boost, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 .FTMC added 1.3%.

Both benchmark indexes were set to snap a three-day losing streak, supported by broad-based gains for miners .FTNMX1770, banks .FTNMX8350, and travel and leisure stocks .FTNMX5750, as hard-hit countries including the United States and Italy relaxed stay-at-home orders.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to review a nationwide shutdown this week, with a report saying the government will recommend sweeping changes to workplaces to avoid a second wave of infections.

Meanwhile, in another sign of the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, low-cost airlines Ryanair RYA.L and Wizz Air WIZZ.L reported a near total wipeout in passenger numbers in April, but their shares rose 3.1% and 0.3%, respectively, after Wizz Air said it expected its figures to improve in May.

